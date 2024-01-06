Bradley Airport

Plane diverts to Bradley Airport after reported in-flight issue

NBC Connecticut

A plane diverted to Bradley International Airport this evening after reporting an issue in flight, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

The CAA said the private airplane landed safely in Windsor Locks a little after 7 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Specifics about the incident weren't immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Bradley AirportFlights
