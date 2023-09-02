BURLINGTON

Plane makes emergency landing in cornfield in Burlington

NBC Connecticut

A plane that was having mechanical difficulties made an emergency landing in a cornfield in Burlington on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the old Johnnycake Airport for a possible airplane crash around 2 p.m.

According to fire officials, the Federal Aviation Administration at Bradley Airport received a distress call from a small, single engine plane that was having mechanical difficulties. The pilot was able to give the plane's coordinates.

Investigators said the plane was then forced to make an emergency landing in the cornfield at the old airport.

The pilot was the only person in the plane at the time and was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

