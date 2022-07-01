Plane Removed From Quinnipiac River in New Haven After Crash

Officials are investigating what caused a single-engine plane to go down into the Quinnipiac River in New Haven on Thursday.

Two people and a dog were on board and rescued by good Samaritans, officials said. They were brought ashore to a local boatyard.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the plane originated from Florida and had just stopped to refuel in Woodbine, New Jersey.

Authorities said the plane was in route to New Bedford, Massachusetts, when the engine started to sputter. The aircraft operator spoke with tower operations and were told to try and land at Tweed Airport in New Haven, but they felt they couldn't make it there and landed in the river instead.

Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy said the call came in around 5:20 p.m. Once the passengers got to shore, crews evaluated them. The man and woman are shaken up from the incident, but officials said they're going to be okay.

Authorities said there were about 55 gallons of fluid on the plane when it crashed.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said the plane was positioned on protected oyster beds, but has since been brought ashore.

Crews were able to lift the plane out of the water and onto land Friday.

A small amount of fuel leaked out from the breather vent, but DEEP officials said the environmental impact is deemed minimal.

The FAA, U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board were called in and are investigating.