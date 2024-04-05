Planet Fitness bomb threats in Connecticut spark concerns

Police are looking for whoever is behind a number of bomb threats towards a few Planet Fitness locations in the state.

“I’ve been coming here all the time.”

It’s a consistent routine for Efren Mojica - coming to Planet Fitness in Hamden to work out. But on Thursday, something felt off when Mojica saw the manager there.

“I see that he was very nervous. I see that he was very concerned and all of the members, we were concerned,” he said.

The gym wound up getting evacuated due to a bomb threat. It’s one of a few Planet Fitness locations in the area that were targeted.

East Haven police say the location on Foxon Road received two threats in two weeks, with another location in New Haven also hit. They say all of the threats were determined to be unfounded.

One person who was looking at joining the gym said this news is concerning.

“You just never know when it’s not. There’s such uncertainty there. You don’t know when it’s real or when it’s not even though it may be just some disgruntled person,” Trudy from Hamden said.

Mojica said as a veteran, his military instincts kicked in and began scanning the gym as he left, but felt at ease when he saw nothing of concern.

“I knew that it could be something more like maybe a customer that is upset,” he said.

Mojica said he supports additional patrols near the gym.

“You can be working out and you never know what could happen, so I think we need more physical presence of police around in this area,” he said.

East Haven police say their detectives are working with state and federal officials to determine who sent the threats.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Planet Fitness for comment on the bomb threats but hasn't heard back yet.