Police investigate 2nd bomb threat at East Haven Planet Fitness in 2 weeks

Police are investigating the second bomb threat in two weeks at Planet Fitness in East Haven. There was a bomb threat Thursday at the Planet Fitness in Hamden as well.

“It should be noted that this is the second time in two weeks the East Haven Planet Fitness along with others in the region were evacuated because of bomb threats,” East Haven police said in a statement.

East Haven police said they received an email around 4:16 p.m. Thursday from someone who claimed a bomb was planted at Planet Fitness at 836 Foxon Road in East Haven.

Planet Fitness, nearby businesses and houses were evacuated until the New Haven Police Bomb Squad arrived, checked the building and determined that the threat was unfounded, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police responded to Planet Fitness in East Haven on Thursday, March 28 to investigate a bomb threat as well.

Detectives from East Haven will be working with state and federal officials to determine who sent the threats.

East Haven police ask anyone who has information about who made the threats to call detectives at 203-468-3820.

Police in Hamden responded to the Planet Fitness on Dixwell Avenue Thursday for a bomb threat that was initially called into the New Haven Police Department. It was unfounded, police said.