Police Activity on Naugatuck Avenue in Milford

There is police activity in Milford on Wednesday morning.

Police said officers are in the area of Naugatuck Avenue and Broadway regarding a disturbance that was reported early Wednesday morning.

Authorities did not release details about the disturbance.

Police tape can be seen in front of Alfa's Bar and Grill.

Investigators said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Youd at (203) 783-4728 or Det. Warwick at (203) 783-4730.