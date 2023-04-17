Police Arrest 2 Suspects in East Haven Attempted Home Invasion

On Monday, prosecutors in court did not mince words when describing the danger presented by 37-year-old Xavier Otero.

Police identified Otero as the man captured on a homeowner's video, dressed as a delivery man, with a plan to enter a home on Maple Street.

Prosecutors revealed new details behind the motive.

“Even more disturbing is that in that particular vehicle that he was in, he had a bag and, in that bag, where zip ties. The plan was to zip tie the homeowner and conduct whatever business they wanted to conduct there,” a prosecutor said.

According to court documents, Otero and another man were targeting the East Haven home on Friday with plans to restrain someone living there, who was known to them.

“Years ago, somebody would come knock on our door and we could run to the door and see who it is but unfortunately times have changed. With Ring videos and things like that, we are able to see who is at the front door on your phone, we suggest, moving forward, we should use those technologies to their benefit,” East Haven Police Captain Joseph Murgo said.

Otero was brought into custody and a further investigation revealed a second plot was in place to target a home in Manchester, where everyone inside the house, including young children, would be tied up, according to court paperwork.

Investigators identified a second suspect as Jean Carrasquillo-Torres, who is charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion and unlawful restraint in the first degree. The 26-year-old posted bond and is due in court on April 26.

Meanwhile, a judge set bond at $500,000 for Otero. He is due back in court on May 10.

Police say more arrests could follow.