Police Arrest East Haven Student Accused of Making Threats

East Haven police have arrested a Joseph Melillo Middle School student who is accused of making threats against students. School officials said there will be an increased police presence at the school on Tuesday.

East Haven police said they became aware of threats made against several Joseph Melillo Middle School students and the investigation quickly led to a suspect who “fully cooperated with investigators.”

“As soon as the Police Department was made aware of potential threats involving Joseph Melillo Middle School, the Police Department immediately launched an investigation which quickly led to a juvenile suspect. After conducting interviews and investigating the matter, it was learned that one juvenile, who is a student at JMMS, was responsible for the threats,” East Haven Police Chief Ed Lennon said in a statement.

Police said that with any incidents involving threats to East Haven Schools, increased police presence will be seen at all schools until the end of the school year.

“East Haven Public Schools appreciates the swift and detailed work of the East Haven Police Department in identifying the juvenile. We will continue to collaborate and partner with the East Haven Police Department to ensure the safety and security of our schools. We encourage all students to report any threat or concern they may see or hear. Additionally, parents are encouraged to monitor their child’s social media use and activity,” Superintendent Erica Forti said in a statement released by police.

The student is due in New Haven Superior Court for Juvenile Matters on Tuesday.

Joseph Melillo Middle School Principal Darci Doyon sent the following statement to families, according to police:

“Today, it was reported to the administration and East Haven Police Department that an individual made a threat against several students at JMMS. East Haven Police began investigating the incident immediately and were able to identify and arrest the juvenile who made the threat. There will be increased police presence at JMMS tomorrow as with any incident involving threats to East Haven Public Schools. We continue to encourage all students to report any threat or concern they may see or hear. Parents and guardians are encouraged to monitor their child’s social media use and activity. “