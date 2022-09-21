Tolland

Police Arrest Man Accused of Damaging Pride Flags in Tolland

NBC Connecticut

A man has been arrested after being accused of damaging over a dozen Pride flags in Tolland on Tuesday.

Connecticut State Police said they were called to the area of an Interstate 84 East on-ramp for a report of a person actively damaging property.

Responding officers saw over a dozen rainbow-colored flags that were torn and cut from the Tolland Democrat sign, located on private property near the highway on-ramp.

Police said they were able to identify the suspect based on video evidence and he was arrested. The man faces criminal mischief charges and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

TollandConnecticut State Policevandalismpride flag
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us