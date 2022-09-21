Police Arrest Man Accused of Damaging Pride Flags in Tolland

A man has been arrested after being accused of damaging over a dozen Pride flags in Tolland on Tuesday.

Connecticut State Police said they were called to the area of an Interstate 84 East on-ramp for a report of a person actively damaging property.

Responding officers saw over a dozen rainbow-colored flags that were torn and cut from the Tolland Democrat sign, located on private property near the highway on-ramp.

Police said they were able to identify the suspect based on video evidence and he was arrested. The man faces criminal mischief charges and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

