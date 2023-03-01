Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing 27-Year-Old in Hamden

Hamden Police have arrested a man accused of killing a 27-year-old in a shooting in Aug. 2021.

Officers were called to the intersection of Goodrich Street and Butler Street around 12:10 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2021 after getting a report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived, they said they learned that Tyishoun Matheney, of New Haven, had been shot multiple times in the back. Emergency crews rendered medical assistance and transported Matheney to Yale New Haven Hospital. He was pronounced dead a few hours later, authorities said.

Investigators said Matheney was engaged in an argument before being shot. After he fell to the ground, he was shot several more times, they added.

Police announced that they arrested 35-year-old Ryan Moore, of New Haven, on Wednesday in connection to the murder. Detectives with Hamden and New Haven Police investigated the killing.

At the time of his arrest, Moore was already in custody at the Department of Corrections on unrelated charges. He faces charges including murder and criminal possession of a firearm, and he was held on a $2.5 million bond.

Moore is scheduled to appear in court later this month. The investigation remains ongoing.