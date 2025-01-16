New Haven

Police arrest man in connection to deadly drive-by shooting in New Haven

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

New Haven police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting that happened in 2023.

Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Pearl Street around 5 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2023.

Mayor Justin Elicker said a man in his 20s was walking down East Pearl Street when a car pulled up next to him and shot him several times. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It's unclear whether the shooter and man who died knew each other. Authorities have identified him as 29-year-old Shaquille Chazz Pearson, of New Haven.

Detectives searched the area for the suspect vehicle, which was reported stolen from Hamden, and later found it unoccupied in North Haven.

Police arrested 19-year-old Joseph Dominick on a warrant Wednesday. He faces murder charges and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304.

