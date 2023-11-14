new haven

Police investigate reported shooting in New Haven

New Haven police are investigating a reported shooting at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Pearl Street Tuesday evening.

Authorities said they are at the scene and are actively investigating.

The extent of injuries is unknown. An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

