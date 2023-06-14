Police arrest person for allegedly defacing Hartford Black Lives Matter mural

Hartford police have arrested a man that's accused of defacing a Black Lives Matter mural in Hartford over the weekend.

The mural on Trinity Street was originally painted in the summer of 2020. It was defaced with a swastika and two numbers described to be a coded message of white supremacy.

Police called the incident a hate crime and the mural is now being repainted by local artists.

This evening, the @HartfordPolice made an arrest for his hate crime. HPD did tremendous work to identify and apprehend a suspect so quickly. Grateful for their work — and grateful to be part of a community that knows we’re stronger together. https://t.co/ZPDaJVrORs — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) June 15, 2023

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators developed a suspect over the course of the past week. Probable cause was established and an arrest warrant was issued, charging 36-year-old Scott Franklin with the crime.

Franklin was taken into custody on Wednesday after being located by members of the North Street Crimes Unit.

The mayor called it a vile act, saying "there's no place for that kind of hate in Hartford."

NBC Connecticut

The mural is located on Trinity Street in Bushnell Park, just steps from the state capitol. Artists are scrambling to finish in time for the capitol city's Juneteenth celebration.

"I'm proud to be a part of a community that is united, beautifully diverse and more committed than ever to the idea that we're stronger together," Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement.

Franklin faces charges including intimidation based on bigotry or bias, breach of peace and criminal mischief.