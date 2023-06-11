Black Lives Matter mural in Hartford defaced with a swastika, message of white supremacy: Mayor

A Black Lives Matter mural in Hartford that is being repainted by local artists was defaced on Saturday night, according to Mayor Luke Bronin.

Bronin said the mural on Trinity Street, which was originally painted in the summer of 2020, is being repainted by artists from around the Hartford community.

The mural was defaced with a swastika and what Bronin said was a coded message of white supremacy.

On Sunday, Bronin released a statement saying, "whoever scrawled this swastika and message of white supremacy is a miserable, small, hate-filled person who wants us divided and afraid - but our Hartford community is united, diverse, loving, and strong. We're angry about this vile act of hate, but we're not weakened by it."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"I went out this morning to thank the artists who have joined together to renew this mural as a beautiful expression of a community that stands together in love and mutual respect. Our police are working to find the person responsible for this hate crime, and I want that person to know that their hatefulness just made us stronger," he said.

Police have not released any other details about the incident.