Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Shooting at Bridgeport Barber Shop

Bridgeport police have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing one employee of a local barber shop and injuring another.

Police said Jamain Allen was shot and killed at Quick Stop barbershop on Oct. 2 and another employee of the barber shop was also shot and survived.

Police identified a suspect and arrested 43-year-old Tavares Jefferson, of Bridgeport, and members of the Connecticut Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force and members of the Bridgeport Police homicide unit took him into custody at his home Thursday.

Jefferson is charged with murder, criminal attempt at murder, assault in the first degree, criminal attempt at assault first degree, commission of a felony with a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit, police said. He is being held on a $1 million bond pending his arraignment in court.