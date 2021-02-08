Hartford

Police Arrest Suspect in Homicide on Halloween in Hartford

Hartford police have arrested a suspect in a homicide in Hartford on Halloween.

Oniel Lewis, 34, has been charged with the murder of 48-year-old Bryan Monroe, of Manchester.

Police found Monroe when they responded to Maple Avenue on Halloween after receiving reports that a person had been stabbed.

Monroe had several stab wounds, police said. He was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.

Police said Lewis had been taken into custody in relation to a separate incident.

He has been charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Lewis is being held on a $1 million bond.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
