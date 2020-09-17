west haven

Police Arrest Suspect in West Haven Murder

West Haven police have arrested a suspect in a murder.

Police have charged Lamar Nalley, 27, of Hamden, with murder in connection with the death of 21-year-old Khalil Adbul-Hakeem.

Police found Adbul-Hakeem when they responded to a report of a car crash with a person shot at First Fuel on First Avenue just before 3 p.m. on July 17.

Adbul-Hakeem died from a single gunshot while in a car, police said.

Nalley was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit, according to police. Bond was set at $1 million.

