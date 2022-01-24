Police Arrest Suspected ‘Peeping Tom' in Wallingford

Wallingford Police have arrested a "peeping tom" accused of looking into people's windows.

Officials said 40-year-old Craige Stephens, of New Britain, was arrested on a warrant on Jan. 19.

Police said they've received numerous reports of voyeurism in town.

In July of 2021, officers responded to the area of Clifton Street for the report of a person looking inside someone's window from their back yard. Responding officers found concrete blocks stacked near the window where the victim saw the person, according to police.

Detectives conducted a lengthy investigation which involved several search warrants, ultimately leading to probable cause to arrest Stephens, authorities said.

Stephens was previously arrested in Canton on similar charges after home surveillance footage showed him peeping through a woman's window.

Stephens faces charges including disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. He was released on a $25,000 bond and due in court on March 2.

Anyone with information about similar incidents is asked to contact Detective Houlihan at 203-294-2844.