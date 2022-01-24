Wallingford

Police Arrest Suspected ‘Peeping Tom' in Wallingford

Police lights night
Getty Images

Wallingford Police have arrested a "peeping tom" accused of looking into people's windows.

Officials said 40-year-old Craige Stephens, of New Britain, was arrested on a warrant on Jan. 19.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Police said they've received numerous reports of voyeurism in town.

In July of 2021, officers responded to the area of Clifton Street for the report of a person looking inside someone's window from their back yard. Responding officers found concrete blocks stacked near the window where the victim saw the person, according to police.

Local

checks stolen 1 hour ago

West Hartford Police, Other Departments See Uptick in Reports of Checks Stolen From Mail

covid-19 in connecticut 1 hour ago

CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops to 11.36%

Detectives conducted a lengthy investigation which involved several search warrants, ultimately leading to probable cause to arrest Stephens, authorities said.

Stephens was previously arrested in Canton on similar charges after home surveillance footage showed him peeping through a woman's window.

Stephens faces charges including disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. He was released on a $25,000 bond and due in court on March 2.

Anyone with information about similar incidents is asked to contact Detective Houlihan at 203-294-2844.

This article tagged under:

Wallingfordwallingford policepeeping tomvoyeurism
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us