East Windsor

Police ask people to avoid part of Route 5 in East Windsor after propane truck crash

NBC Connecticut

Police are asking drivers to avoid Route 5 in East Windsor after a propane tanker was involved in a crash and started leaking.

People are urged to avoid both sides of Route 5 between Abby Road and Stoughton Road for safety reasons.

Power was turned off in the area, but it is back on, and crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection have been called, according to police.

They said the road will be closed for a while.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

East Windsor
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us