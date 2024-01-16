Police ask people to avoid part of Route 5 in East Windsor after propane truck crash

Police are asking drivers to avoid Route 5 in East Windsor after a propane tanker was involved in a crash and started leaking.

People are urged to avoid both sides of Route 5 between Abby Road and Stoughton Road for safety reasons.

Power was turned off in the area, but it is back on, and crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection have been called, according to police.

They said the road will be closed for a while.

