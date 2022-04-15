Incident Involving ‘Possibly Armed' Person in Manchester Resolved

Manchester Police said they've resolved the incident involving what was described as a possibly armed person in part of town.
Residents in the Golway and North streets area were asked to remain inside during the incident, which was resolved within minutes.
Officials asked people to stay away from the area during the incident.
According to Manchester Police, the alert was sent out based on initial information received through 911.
Officers are investigating the circumstances regarding the call about a possible armed individual. Police said the information they currently have is that the individual allegedly fled prior to police arriving.
Authorities have since cleared the area.
At this point, there does not appear to be any immediate threat and the investigation is ongoing. There were no injuries to anyone involved.
