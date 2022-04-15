Manchester

Incident Involving ‘Possibly Armed' Person in Manchester Resolved

manchester police night
NBCConnecticut.com

Manchester Police said they've resolved the incident involving what was described as a possibly armed person in part of town.

Residents in the Golway and North streets area were asked to remain inside during the incident, which was resolved within minutes.

Officials asked people to stay away from the area during the incident.

According to Manchester Police, the alert was sent out based on initial information received through 911.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers are investigating the circumstances regarding the call about a possible armed individual. Police said the information they currently have is that the individual allegedly fled prior to police arriving.

Authorities have since cleared the area.

At this point, there does not appear to be any immediate threat and the investigation is ongoing. There were no injuries to anyone involved.

Local

shelton 1 hour ago

White Hill Volunteer Fire Company 5 Members Reflects on 75 Years of Service

thomaston 2 hours ago

23-Year-Old Starts Food Truck Business in Thomaston

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

ManchesterManchester policepossibly armed individual
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us