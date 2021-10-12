Police Asking for Help to Find Middletown Man Missing Since June

Middletown police have issued a Silver Alert for a man who has been missing since June.

Police said Leocadis Colon, 51, was last seen on June 4 leaving Gilead Services on Main Street Extension in Middletown.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He hasn’t had access to his required medications since he disappeared and is thought to be confused and unable to make safe decisions about his care and wellbeing, according to police.

Police said Colon is considered to be a grave danger to himself and/or others as a result.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective James Remotti at (860) 638-4132.

If you know Colon’s immediate whereabouts, call Middletown Central Communications (860) 347-2541 or dial 911.