Police Continue to Investigate Dog Attack in Suffield That Killed 95-Year-Old Woman

Suffield police continue to investigate after a dog attack that killed a 95-year-old Enfield woman last week.

Police officers were called to 584 Thrall Ave. in Suffield just before 3 p.m. Wednesday and found 95-year-old Janet D’Aleo of Enfield, bleeding from life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, police said their investigation has revealed that D’Aleo was alive and trying to communicate after the attack and a home health aid was unable to separate the dog from the victim until the homeowner arrived.

D’Aleo was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

The victim sustained massive injuries and the chief medical examiner determined that D’Aleo died as a direct result of coming into contact with the dog, which police described as a male pitbull pointer mix, police said. 

“First and foremost, the Suffield Police Department and the Town of Suffield would like to extend its condolences to the D’Aleo family,” police said news release on Monday.

The dog remains in quarantine and police said investigators are researching the dog’s history and disposition, include behavioral assessments, while it remains quarantined at a local facility.

Police expect to conclude the investigation later this week.

