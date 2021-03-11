Police Departments Reporting Verizon Customers Having Issues Reaching Departments

Several police departments across the state are reporting that Verizon customers are having issues contacting State Police troops and local police departments, according to state police.

State police said the “issue is exclusive to Verizon carriers" and work is being done to rectify the issue. They are urging people to use landlines until the issue is resolved.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Verizon, but there was no immediate response.

Berlin Police Tweeted that they are not receiving 911 or routine calls from Verizon customers and that Verizon is aware of the issue and is working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Verizon customers can call 860-250-0350 to reach the Berlin Police Department.

Branford police posted that they have received information there is a Verizon cell phone service outage and customers are unable to make or /receive calls.

They urged Verizon cell phone customers in need of assistance from police, fire, EMS to text to 911.

Bristol Police also Tweeted about the issue.

Rocky Hill Police Department said they are not receiving incoming emergency or routine calls from Verizon customers.

Tolland County 911 is also reporting the issue.