Verizon

Police Departments Reporting Verizon Customers Having Issues Reaching Departments

BREAKING-NEWS-1[1]6

Several police departments across the state are reporting that Verizon customers are having issues contacting State Police troops and local police departments, according to state police.

State police said the “issue is exclusive to Verizon carriers" and work is being done to rectify the issue. They are urging people to use landlines until the issue is resolved.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Verizon, but there was no immediate response.

Berlin Police Tweeted that they are not receiving 911 or routine calls from Verizon customers and that Verizon is aware of the issue and is working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Verizon customers can call 860-250-0350 to reach the Berlin Police Department.

Branford police posted that they have received information there is a Verizon cell phone service outage and customers are unable to make or /receive calls.

They urged Verizon cell phone customers in need of assistance from police, fire, EMS to text to 911.

Bristol Police also Tweeted about the issue.

Rocky Hill Police Department said they are not receiving incoming emergency or routine calls from Verizon customers.

Tolland County 911 is also reporting the issue.

This article tagged under:

VerizonConnecticut state pol
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us