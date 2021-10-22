Police Locate Jeep Possibly Connected to Fatal Hit-and-Run in North Branford

Police have found a vehicle that may be connected to a deadly hit-and-run in North Branford.

Douglas Clark, 52, of North Branford, was struck and killed on Branford Road on Oct. 18.

The vehicle that hit Clark left the scene of the incident.

Investigators said they found a green 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sierra in Killingworth that has damage consistent with the incident.

The vehicle was seized and a search warrant has been approved by the Connecticut State Attorney's Office to review the vehicle and process all evidence.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the North Branford Police Department at (203) 484-2703 or the North Branford anonymous tip line at (203) 484-2201.