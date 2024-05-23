Police statewide honor Detective Robert ‘Bobby' Garten, fallen officers

Detective Robert “Bobby” Garten’s family got a chance to see his name etched in stone Thursday, forever listed among the Connecticut police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

He was honored at the Connecticut Police Chief’s Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation’s annual memorial service.

“The overwhelming support from the police department, from Bobby’s friends, has just been incredible. Not just today but since it all happened,” William Garten, Bobby’s brother, said.

Law enforcement from around the state came together to recognize those lost, adding Garten to the list of 152 officers killed in the line of duty since 1855. Garten died in September when a driver crashed into him while he was responding to a call in Hartford.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“It’s the first time we will hear his name read here at the Connecticut memorial. But I hope we can all find some solace in the fact that his name will be read alongside our most respected and appreciated Connecticut heroes for eternity,” Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said.

The weather forced the event inside the Connecticut Police Academy, but didn’t stop the Connecticut Law Enforcement Riders, a police officer cycling group who rode 25 miles in the storm to deliver flowers for the event.

“And then having people riding in the rain, it’s just incredible, and all in honor for my brother. It’s just – we’ll never forget all the support,” Garten said.

Families like Garten’s were also recognized today for their sacrifice.

“Today, we honor not only the fallen, but also their families who have borne an unimaginable loss,” Avon Police Chef and president of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association Paul Melanson said. “To the husbands, wives, parents, children, siblings, friends and fellow officers touched by their lives, we pay tribute to you.”

Among the names now on the memorial is Officer Charles A. Hooper. He joined the New Haven Police Department in March 1891 and was the first Black officer in the city.

Hooper later died from complications from an injury he sustained while in the line of duty, which also made him the first Black officer killed in the line of duty in November 1892.

“His obituary stated he was the only African-American man appointed to the New Haven police force. And his burial was attended by numerous New Haven officers. A fellow officer in speaking of Hooper said, 'there was no such man on the force, white or Black,'” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said.

There were no family members there for Hooper, but retired New Haven Police Sergeant Tony Greigo was an advocate, researching and pushing for the Black officer of the department to be recognized.

“There’s newspaper clippings from the 1892 era that mention he was a well-liked person. He was well respected in the community. And it was just the right time for him,” Greigo said.