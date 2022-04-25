Police ID 4-Year-Old Killed in Accident Involving Farm Tractor in Watertown

Police have identified a 4-year-old child who died after an accident involving a farm tractor in Watertown over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to a field at Kuslis Farms on Barnes Road on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. after getting a report of a child trapped under a farm tractor.

Once at the field, investigators said they learned 4-year-old Ellie Kuslis had become entangled within a slice seeder that was attached to the rear of a farm tractor that was being operated by her father.

Authorities said the tractor was stationary at the time of the incident, but the seeder remained engaged.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, police added.

An autopsy was conducted on Sunday by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Farmington. The OCME said the cause of the child's death was blunt force trauma and was determined to be accidental.

"The Watertown Police Department extends our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the child and wishes to express our gratitude to the police officers, firefighters and neighbors who did all they could to help," police previously said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation.