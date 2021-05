Police have identified a man after his body was found in the Housatonic River in Salisbury Friday.

Investigators went to the area of Housatonic River Road at approximately 5:56 p.m., after reports of a body in the water.

According to detectives, the body of William Dehnel was located and removed from the river.

Dehnel entered the water on May 15 and did not resurface, said state troopers.

No additional has been released at this time.

