Police ID Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Waterbury

Police have identified the man killed in an accident involving a motorcycle and a car Friday night in Waterbury.

Police were sent to the area of Meriden Road near Manor Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a serious two-car crash.

Officials said 40-year-old Alban Cota, of Waterbury, was driving a "Slingshot" motorcycle, which crashed into an Infiniti sedan.

According to officers on scene, the operator of the motorcycle suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, investigators said.

The driver of the Infiniti suffered non-life threatening injuries and was also transported to the hospital.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident. Anyone with information should contact the Waterbury Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

