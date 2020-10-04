Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Meriden

Police have identified a man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Grove Street early in the morning after getting a complaint of shots fired with two cars reportedly seen speeding away from the scene. When police arrived to the area, they said they couldn't find anything to corroborate the report of shots fired.

Later in the morning, police said they were called to Foster Court after getting a report of a body found. Authorities said they found a man who was dead at the scene. Investigators said the man had been shot, which appeared to be his cause of death.

Where the man was found is not far away from where the shots fired incident had been reported earlier in the morning, police said. Detectives have applied for a search warrant and are awaiting approval to search for evidence.

Authorities have identified the man as 34-year-old Casey Eric Schoonover, of Meriden. Police said they do not believe this was a random act of violence.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Visconti at (203) 630-6252. Anonymous information can also be reported to the Meriden Tip Line at (203) 630-6253 or by email at mpdtips@meridenct.gov