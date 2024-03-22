Police ID man struck and killed on I-91 in Hartford

Police have identified the 41-year-old Hartford man who died after he was hit by an SUV on Interstate 91 in Hartford on Tuesday night.

Police said Omar Johnson, of Hartford, was in the left lane of I-91 South near exit 33, directly in front of a Hyundai Palisade, when the SUV hit him just after 8:30 p.m.

He suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, police said.

The driver who struck Johnson was not hurt and refused medical attention at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours between exits 33 and 32, and the accident caused major traffic backup.

Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam video of it is asked to call Trooper Dean at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or email michael.dean@ct.gov.