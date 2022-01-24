Waterbury

Police ID Man Struck, Killed in Waterbury

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have identified a man who died after he was struck by a vehicle in Waterbury over the weekend.

Officers were called to a collision involving a pedestrian on Thomaston Avenue around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

When police arrived, they said they found 60-year-old Richard Ranslow, of Waterbury, and he had been hit by a 2010 Toyota Avalon.

Ranslow was transported to Waterbury Hospital where officers said he died from his injuries.

Local

shelton 57 mins ago

Man Injured in Shooting in Shelton

Coventry police 1 hour ago

Barricaded Person in Coventry Prompts Evacuations, School Lockdowns

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The collision remains under investigation by Waterbury Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

This article tagged under:

Waterburypedestrian struck
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us