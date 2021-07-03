Police ID Man That Provoked Officers, Led Them on Car Chase in Brookfield

Police have identified the person responsible for provoking officers and leading them on a car chase in Brookfield Friday afternoon.

Officials said Junkye Allen, of Gary, Indiana, was taken into custody after crashing his car during the alleged police chase.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Brookfield police said they responded to Union Savings Bank on Federal Road at approximately 3 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person, who is accused of provoking and threatening responding officers, telling them he was armed, according to police.

Police said Allen became uncooperative and drove off at a high speed with no regard for the safety of other drivers on the heavily-congested road. He then crashed into a car at the intersection of Federal Road and the Kohl's/BJ's driveway near Savers.

Officers said Allen was trapped as a result of the crash and crews worked to secure the car. He was then extricated and taken into custody, police said.

Allen faces charges including criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, interfering with an officer and reckless driving and is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

The other person involved in the crash was transported to Danbury Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Several police departments responded to the scene including state police, Danbury police, New Milford police, Weston police, and Bethel police. Multiple fire departments also assisted.