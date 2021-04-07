New Milford

Police ID Missing Hiker Found Dead at Lovers Leap State Park in New Milford

Police have identified a missing hiker who was found dead at Lovers Leap State Park in New Milford on Sunday.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said the people the man was hiking with last saw him hiking down from an overlook in the park and he was later found dead in Lake Lillinonah.

DEEP officials identified the man as 39-year-old Joao P. Lucas, of Danbury.

The State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not determined Lucas' cause and manner of death.

The incident remains under investigation.

