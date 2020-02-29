Police ID Pedestrian Who Died After Getting Struck by a Vehicle in Rocky Hill

Police have identified the pedestrian who died after getting hit by a vehicle in Rocky Hill early last week.

Officers said the pedestrian, later identified as 59-year-old Thomas Caruso, of Rocky Hill, was hit by a vehicle on New Britain Avenue on Monday, February 17.

Caruso was taken to the hospital in critical condition. On Friday, police said they found out he had died.

The driver of the vehicle continues to cooperate with the investigation, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Vanturas at (860) 258-7640.