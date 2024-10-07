Wethersfield

Police ID woman found dead in Wethersfield apartment

Police are investigating the death of a 37-year-old Hartford woman who was found in a Wethersfield apartment last month and they have identified her as 37-year-old Lisa F. Beebe.

Police responded to 1320 Berlin Turnpike around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 when EMS crews contacted them after finding Beebe dead in an apartment, police said.

Based upon the suspicious circumstances, Wethersfield police asked the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad to assist in the investigation.

Based on preliminary information, Wethersfield police said, this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

This case is still under investigation.

