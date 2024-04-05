Police identify man whose remains were found in Norwich

Police have identified a man whose remains were found at a commercial property in Norwich last month.

Someone called police around 2:45 p.m. on March 3 to report what they believed may be human remains found in a vehicle at 267 North Main St.

Police arrived and confirmed the remains were human. About a month after the remains were found, police identified the man who died as 54-year-old William Henneforth.

Henneforth was reported missing by friends on Oct. 15, 2023. In the days and weeks after the report, police conducted multiple searches but couldn't locate him.

Authorities said he was last known to be homeless. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Pete Karasuk at (860) 886-5561.