Middletown

Police Investigate 2 Shootings Believed to be Related in Middletown

Middletown Police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating two shootings that happened in Middletown within days of each other and investigators said they believe the shootings are related.

Officers said the first shooting was on Wednesday, April 28, at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Maplewood Terrace. Nobody was hit by gunfire in the incident.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A few days later, authorities said a second shooting happened on Saturday, May 1, at approximately 6:45 p.m. A man suffered several gunshot wounds to his leg in the shooting, police added.

Local

Southington 29 mins ago

Man Dies After Crash in Southington

U.S. Coast Guard Academy 2 hours ago

President Biden to Give Keynote Address at U.S. Coast Guard Academy Graduation on May 19

According to police, the two shootings are believed to be related and the people involved know one another.

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Middletown Police Department Detective Bureau at (860) 638-4153.

This article tagged under:

Middletownshooting investigation
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us