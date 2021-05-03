Police Investigate 2 Shootings Believed to be Related in Middletown

Police are investigating two shootings that happened in Middletown within days of each other and investigators said they believe the shootings are related.

Officers said the first shooting was on Wednesday, April 28, at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Maplewood Terrace. Nobody was hit by gunfire in the incident.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A few days later, authorities said a second shooting happened on Saturday, May 1, at approximately 6:45 p.m. A man suffered several gunshot wounds to his leg in the shooting, police added.

According to police, the two shootings are believed to be related and the people involved know one another.

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Middletown Police Department Detective Bureau at (860) 638-4153.