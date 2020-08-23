Police Investigate After Suspicious Incidents in Glastonbury

Police are investigating after two suspicious incidents in Glastonbury on Friday night.

Police said a 10-year-old boy reported that while he was leaving swim practice at the Orchard Hill Swim Club around 9 p.m., he saw a man dressed in black, wearing a hoodie, come out of the woods. The boy told police that the man asked him his name and when he tried to leave on his bicycle, the man told him to "come back here now."

The man is described as a white 40-year-old who is about 6 feet tall, medium build, with black hair and a mustache, according to police.

In a separate incident around the same time, a person reported that someone in a small, dark-colored SUV was driving around the Pease Lane area offering lollipops to children, police said.

After investigating, police said it was revealed that the man who offered candy was actually known to a neighbor and was not a threat.

Anyone with information about the first incident or encountered a similar experience is asked to call police at 860-633-8301.