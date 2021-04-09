Swastika Drawings Found at Easton Elementary School

Police are investigating after swastikas were found drawn in chalk behind an Easton elementary school.

The swastikas were found drawn on the asphalt at the rear of the Samuel Staples Elementary School on Morehouse Road, according to police.

Officials said the school conducted an investigation and identified the person responsible. Easton police completed a hate and bias form and filed it with the State of Connecticut.

School officials will be in charge of the follow-up investigation, according to police.

"It is important that everyone understands that this symbol is a despicable reminder of hate, bias and has no place in our community, which prides itself on being a welcoming, inclusive, and kind community," Chief Richard Doyle said in a statement on Facebook.