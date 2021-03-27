Police Investigate Car Crash in Plainfield

Police are investigating after a car crash on the front lawn of a home on Norwich Road in Plainfield Friday night.

Officials said the accident happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the area of 995 Norwich Rd.

A car operated by a Niantic woman was driving northbound on Norwich Road when it crossed into the southbound lane, driving off the road and into the front yard of the Norwich Road home, according to police.

The car drove into two trees and eventually came to an uncontrolled rest, police said.

The woman was able to remove herself from the car and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to officials.

Plainfield police are actively investigating the crash.