Police Investigate Carjacking Incident at Bakery in Rocky Hill

Police are investigating after a woman was pulled from her vehicle in an alleged carjacking incident in a bakery parking lot in Rocky Hill.

Officials said they responded to Mozzicato Bakery on Cromwell Avenue at approximately 4 p.m.

It was reported that four to five people exited their car and approached a woman that was sitting in her car in the parking lot. One of the people then pulled her from the car and demanded her cell phone, implying they were in possession of a firearm, police said.

Two of the people then got into the woman's car and fled the scene. Authorities are looking for three men driving the car with a CT license plate BB11403.

The woman was not injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-258-7640 and reference case number 21-25532.

