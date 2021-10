New Haven Police are investigating a crash involving a transit bus and pedestrian.

Officials said the crash happened in the area of 852 Chapel St. The New Haven Police Crash Team is responding to the scene.

The scene of the crash is blocked off to traffic. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.

An NBC Connecticut crew is at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.