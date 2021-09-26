Police Investigate Deadly Car Crash in Greenwich

Police are investigating after a motor vehicle accident left one person dead in Greenwich late Saturday night.

Officials said the crash happened in the area of 1700 East Putnam Ave. at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Authorities said the driver of the car involved in the crash died as a result of their injuries. The identity of the driver was not immediately made available pending family notification.

The crash is under investigation by the Greenwich Police Department Traffic Reconstruction Unit. No additional information was immediately available.