Police investigate deadly shooting in New Haven

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in New Haven Tuesday night.

The police department said the shooting happened in the area of Shelton Avenue and Huntington Street. It's unknown what led up to the incident.

Mayor Justin Elicker told NBC Connecticut that a 17-year-old was shot. Police have not yet confirmed that the teen is the person who died.

It follows another deadly shooting that happened in a parking lot on George Street Monday afternoon.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

