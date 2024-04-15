new haven

Police investigate double shooting in New Haven

By Angela Fortuna

Two people were injured during a shooting in New Haven on Sunday night.

Police said they were called to the area of Lodge and Level streets just before 7 p.m.

Officers said a 19-year-old and 31-year-old were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

Ballistic evidence was found at the scene and a crime scene was established. Detectives are following up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 866-888-8477.

