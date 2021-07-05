Hartford

Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting in Hartford

Hartford_Police_Sergeant_Under_Investigation.jpg

One person was transported to the hospital after a drive-by shooting on Nelson Street in Hartford.

Officials said the shooting happened at approximately 7:15 p.m. in the area of 139 Nelson St.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 40s with a gunshot wound. She was conscious and alert, according to police.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The shooting is under investigation and police said they don't know if the victim was the intended target.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

