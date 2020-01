An investigation is underway this morning after a deadly shooting in Hartford's north end.

According to police, an unidentified adult male was shot in the area of 42 Martin Street just before 1:30 a.m.

Major Crimes Division and the Crime Scene Division are on scene investigating the cause of this shooting.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 860-722-TIPS (8477).

No additional information is available at this time.