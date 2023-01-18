Pedestrian Dies in East Hartford Hit-and-Run Crash

Police said a person has died after being hit by a car that fled the scene in East Hartford.

Officers were called to Pitkin Street for the reported hit-and-run Wednesday night.

The person that was hit was taken to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead, according to police.

Authorities are looking for the driver that fled. They're believed to be driving a silver Hyundai that has front-end damage.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The accident is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.