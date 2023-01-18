EAST HARTFORD

Pedestrian Dies in East Hartford Hit-and-Run Crash

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Police said a person has died after being hit by a car that fled the scene in East Hartford.

Officers were called to Pitkin Street for the reported hit-and-run Wednesday night.

The person that was hit was taken to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead, according to police.

Authorities are looking for the driver that fled. They're believed to be driving a silver Hyundai that has front-end damage.

The accident is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

