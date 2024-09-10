Police investigate homicide in Bridgeport

A police investigation is underway after a homicide in Bridgeport Monday night.

Police said they were called to a reported assault with a gun on Seaview Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.

Officers later confirmed that a person is dead. The circumstances surrounding their death are unknown.

The incident is isolated and there's no threat to the community, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The investigation remains ongoing.