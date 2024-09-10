Bridgeport

Police investigate homicide in Bridgeport

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A police investigation is underway after a homicide in Bridgeport Monday night.

Police said they were called to a reported assault with a gun on Seaview Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Officers later confirmed that a person is dead. The circumstances surrounding their death are unknown.

The incident is isolated and there's no threat to the community, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us