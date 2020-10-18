Police Investigate Homicide in Bridgeport

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Bridgeport home Sunday night.

Officers got a call to check on the wellbeing of a person at 176 Goddard Ave at approximately 7:55 p.m. When they arrived at the house, they found 40-year-old Jennifer Brelsford dead.

Police said there were obvious signs of trauma to her body.

Detectives were processing the crime scene Sunday night.

The death is being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted on Monday.